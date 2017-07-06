You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The "brunch bill," which allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays, has passed the state legislature and now each municipality is deciding whether to enact it.

Raleigh and Carrboro are among the first to approve it, meaning you can start enjoying a mimosa at restaurants in those cities as early as 10 a.m. this Sunday.

Here's a list of Raleigh restaurants offering specials on Sunday: (List will be updated as more deals are announced)

