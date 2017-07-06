What's on Tap

Raleigh restaurants offer brunch deals

Tags:

Posted 11:22 a.m. yesterday
Updated 11:30 a.m. yesterday

Bloody Mary at Backfins in Wake Forest

By Kathy Hanrahan

Raleigh, N.C. — The "brunch bill," which allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays, has passed the state legislature and now each municipality is deciding whether to enact it.

Raleigh and Carrboro are among the first to approve it, meaning you can start enjoying a mimosa at restaurants in those cities as early as 10 a.m. this Sunday.

Here's a list of Raleigh restaurants offering specials on Sunday: (List will be updated as more deals are announced)

Restaurants, diners excited about 'brunch bill'

Get a list of more great places to enjoy brunch in the Triangle.

Know of more deals for Sunday? Let us know by submitting them to our events calendar.

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
Meet the Authors
Contributors
Kathy Hanrahan
Out & About editor