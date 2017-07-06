Raleigh restaurants offer brunch deals
Posted 11:22 a.m. yesterday
Updated 11:30 a.m. yesterday
Raleigh, N.C. — The "brunch bill," which allows restaurants to serve alcohol before noon on Sundays, has passed the state legislature and now each municipality is deciding whether to enact it.
Raleigh and Carrboro are among the first to approve it, meaning you can start enjoying a mimosa at restaurants in those cities as early as 10 a.m. this Sunday.
Here's a list of Raleigh restaurants offering specials on Sunday: (List will be updated as more deals are announced)
- Bare Bones (301 Fayetteville St.) - The first 100 guests to come in for brunch (which starts at 10 a.m.) will get a free mimosa.
- Oak and Dagger Public House (18 Seaboard Ave.) - From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the bar will be serving brunch complete with beer, mimosas and Bloody Mary's. There will also be 10 oz. Coole Beans Coffee Ale on sale for $2.
- Coquette Brasserie (4352 The Circle at North Hills) - This North Hills restaurant will start serving brunch at 10 a.m., in addition to offering $2 mimosas.
- The Anchor Bar (207 Fayetteville St.) - This Raleigh bar will open at 10 a.m. with free chicken and waffles. They will also be serving specialty cocktails using Pinetop Distillery's gin.
Get a list of more great places to enjoy brunch in the Triangle.
Know of more deals for Sunday? Let us know by submitting them to our events calendar.
