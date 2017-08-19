You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18s1G

Editor’s note: Raj Andrew Ghoshal is assistant professor of sociology at Elon University. His research addresses present-day conflicts over race and memory as well as racial segregation in everyday life. Views expressed are his alone, and may not represent Elon University.

As a scholar of commemoration and race, I’ve spent years researching how America remembers slavery, the Civil War, and segregation. As a Midwesterner-turned-Southerner, I’ve spent most of my adult life in North Carolina and Virginia.

This past week, I saw both my adopted homes embroiled in conflict over race and memory.

In Charlottesville, a Nazi sympathizer, resentful that a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee was to be removed, killed an anti-racist demonstrator. Days later, protestors in Durham knocked down a Confederate soldier statue after which Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews announced plans to press charges against those who had toppled the figure.

In this confrontation over how Americans mark a divisive past, is the sheriff right to go after Durham’s protestors? How should our state deal with this case, and with Confederate memorials more broadly?

A few points are worth considering.

First, the U.S. Constitution is specific: Treason consists “only in levying war against” the United States. Soldiers who took up arms for the Confederacy did so against the United States -- they were traitors to our country."

If the Confederacy had won, we wouldn’t be surprised to see representatives of the Confederate States support their own memorials. But by what right do public officials of the United States use their positions to defend a statue that honors treason?

Second, resources and attention are scarce. Wise governance demands setting priorities. Jaywalking is illegal, but police recognize that crimes like murder and rape warrant far more attention. They wisely do not aggressively pursue every jaywalker.

It is true that Durham’s demonstrators broke a law. So did Martin Luther King. So do millions of Americans when they speed, fail to signal turns or even play bingo for too long at once.

If Durham’s statue case proceeds, how many tens of thousands of tax dollars will be spent on prosecuting a crime with no victim? How many police officers and lawyers will be involved in further investigation and criminal proceedings -- and for how long?

Will attention to crimes like homicide or child abuse be diverted? Is prosecuting this case worth it for a piece of stone that, and let’s admit the obvious, most local residents were at best indifferent to, and at worst repulsed by?

Last, statues that honor the Confederacy are inescapably tied to signaling white supremacy.

Without slavery, economic tensions between the North and South would not have boiled over into war. The notion that the Civil War was over “states’ rights” misses an obvious point: it was over states’ “right” to maintain slavery.

Moreover, Durham’s statue was erected six decades after the war ended, in a wave of post-Civil War racist repression. During this era of Jim Crow lynching and terror, Southern states erected memorials as to display a commitment to segregation. The statue itself has nothing to do with North Carolina — it is a generic figure, {{a href="external_link-16890662"}}designed in Georgia.{{/a}}

For these reasons, citizens in communities throughout the South, like Durham, have come to recognize these statues are poor symbols of our shared values.

The North Carolina General Assembly’s 2015 ban on local control of memorials, adopted in the wake of another Confederate-tinged hate crime, has forced the continued presence of statues such as Durham’s memorial and UNC’s “Silent Sam” -- until now.

On their own, citizens in Durham, Charlotte, and other cities can’t reverse that law. But we can recognize that the demonstrators who broke it are more in line with the open and diverse state that we’ve become than the politicians who blocked local control.

What should be done with Confederate memorials? Some statue supporters argue that we shouldn’t “erase history.” They’re right. Most Confederate statues belong where most Hitler statues do; in museums, where they can be appropriately contextualized.

Durham’s case may be different. As its statue is already fallen, maintaining the rubble as is would serve as a powerful living memorial, marking a moment when we decisively turned away from honoring white supremacy.

Regardless, let’s not waste time mourning an insulting piece of stone. Durham County’s sheriff and district attorney should drop this case – and North Carolina legislators should stop spending money and time to defend symbols that neo-Nazis and KKK members hold dear.