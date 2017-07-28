You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a stormy night, the cold front will linger long enough to also elevate the chance for storms early Saturday.

WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said there is a chance storms ahead of a cold front could bring hail and high winds, but he does not expect widespread severe weather.

"The highs in the be in the mid-upper 80s with a noticeable drop in the humidity levels," Fishel said.

"We will not rule out showers in the morning and a chance for a shower in the afternoon, but overall the chance for rain Saturday is slim," WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.

Fishel said Saturday will remain fairly cloudy throughout the majority of the day, and expect some spotty showers in the afternoon when making outdoor plans.

"That doesn't mean there won't be any sunshine, but it does mean that sunshine will be fairly limited," Fishel said.

By the end of the weekend, the storms could drop up to an inch of rain, which would help raise the lagging rainfall totals in July.

"As we head towards Sunday, the wealth of cloud covers heads out towards the coast, so we'll probably have a partly cloudy day," Fishel said.

Sunday the chance of rain drops off and temperatures stay low, too.

The high temperature to end the weekend might not even make it to 80 degrees.

"It may be that our high temperature doesn't make it out of the 70s on Sunday," Gardner said. "That would be because of some lingering cloud cover."

Fishel said next week's weather should start out mild and beautiful.

"There's a lot ot look forward to if you don't like the heat," he said.