— If you have outdoor plans this weekend, don't forget the umbrella, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

"We predict scattered showers to be around overnight," Maze said. "I still think we're in the sweet spot for scattered showers Saturday, Sunday and into Monday."

Saturday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms are likely. Highs should stay the upper 80s.

"By lunchtime there will be scattered storms, and even into the afternoon and evening, there will still be activity," Maze said.

Sunday brings partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and storms possible into the afternoon and evening. Highs should be in the upper 80s to the low 90s.

"Expect more thunderstorms on Sunday," Maze said. "It's going to be muggy and wet."

"Temperatures will be determined by how much sunshine we get in the coming days," he said.

Maze said Monday looks like it will be warm again, with high temperatures, muggy hair and stormy skies.

Don't expect a dry day for a while, Maze said rain could stick around through Wednesday or Thursday.