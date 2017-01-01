You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Widespread storms dropped more than an inch of rain in Raleigh and surrounding cities over the past 24 hours as a blanket of clouds swept across North Carolina.

Rainfall totals around the central part of the state ranged from about half an inch in Roxboro to more than 1.5 inches in Erwin, while Raleigh gathered 1.1 inches. The lingering storms, though, are helping to combat abnormally dry conditions registered by the area's drought monitor.

"As you leave the house today, plan to grab your raincoat or your umbrella," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Certainly, you can see that rain or hear it on your roof."

Morning temperatures in the high 40s and 50s will persist throughout the day and into Tuesday morning, Gardner said.

Monday's storms will break around 5 p.m., but more rain is on its way. Tuesday morning will usher in a second wave of rain that won't let up until the afternoon.

A third wave of rain will dissipate over the mountains in the western part of the state, but it will give way to colder air near the end of the week.