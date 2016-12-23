You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Daytime temperatures will be mild, in the 50s, for most of the holiday weekend, but some rain is possible overnight Friday and on Christmas Eve.

Cool temperatures in the 30s climbed quickly Friday morning and are expected to be in the 50s around noon. According to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, most of Friday will be somewhat cloudy, but showers are not expected until early Saturday morning.

Christmas Eve will be even more cloudy with a moderate chance for spotty rain and sprinkles all morning and into the early afternoon. The day will be mild, with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s, and the rain should clear up by the time children climb in bed to wait for Santa.

Christmas Day and the week ahead will be even warmer, and rain is not expected again until the end of the week.