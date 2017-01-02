You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— While heavy rain moved out of central North Carolina Monday evening, drizzle and fog will stick around overnight before more rain falls Tuesday morning.

At about 6:30 p.m. Monday, areas near Fayetteville and Southern Pines had only about half-mile visibility due to fog, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

"The drizzle and clouds will stick around overnight, and the rain will not end until about lunchtime on Tuesday," Fishel said.

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild with highs in the 60s across the Triangle before plummeting into the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

"For the snow lovers, the European Model says we could have upwards of 2 feet of snow on Saturday," Fishel said. "But, there is no other model on the planet that is saying that."

Fishel said the apocalyptic-type snowstorm is highly unlikely, but the area will likely see cold temperatures for a few days.

Highs on Thursday and Friday are expected to top out in the 40s, with lows in the 30s. By Saturday, highs will be in the 30s, and temperatures stay cold through the weekend.