— Get ready for the heat.

After a couple days of cool temperatures and low humidity, central North Carolina is in for a different feel as the mercury begins to climb.

"For today, we're expecting a high around 89 degrees," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

High pressure in the area will keep the skies free of rain for most people, Moss said, though there's a slim chance of an isolated shower.

As the region gets into next week, temperatures will begin to peak in the mid-90s, and the humidity will bloom, too.

"Humidity stays sort of in check for Monday and Tuesday, but goes up later in the week," Moss said. "By that time, we're looking at high temperatures around 95 degrees, the heat index up near 100 (degrees)."

The chance of rain stays low through most of next week but bumps up to 25 percent on Thursday.