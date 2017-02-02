You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Widespread rain moving through North Carolina on Friday morning soaked the Triangle before the early commute, but above-freezing temperatures kept serious wintry weather at bay.

Despite the warm temperatures, a very light wintry precipitation mix could fall in towns north of the Harnett County-Wake County line.

"This is where we could see some big, wet snowflakes, some sleet pellets, and some light rain all sort of mixed together," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "But again, not expecting any impacts on the roads."

Early Friday morning, radar showed some wintry precipitation around Roxboro, Oxford, Henderson, Roanoke Rapids and into Virginia, Gardner said. South of the Virginia border, though, the precipitation was just rain.

Farther south—for counties below the Wake-Harnett line—any precipitation will be all rain, too, Gardner said. But don't be fooled by the rain: It can still cause problems on the roads.

"Any time we add rain to the morning commute it tends to be a pretty big mess," Gardner said. "So, just be prepared for that."

The cold front floating through Raleigh during the last few days has moved on, so cooler air will begin to filter in.

Temperatures will stay cold Friday during the day and fall Friday night for a frigid start to the weekend. Saturday will be cold, but with clear skies there won't be a chance of snow or ice.

Super Bowl Sunday could bring light showers and cool temperatures that will gradually warm during the day.