— According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, rain and storms are possible on Monday ahead of an uncomfortably hot week.

Temperatures on Monday will be somewhat cooler than the days to follow, with highs just brushing 90 degrees. Starting Tuesday, temperatures are likely to reach 95 degrees or more each weekday.

Although Monday will be partly cloudy and somewhat cooler than days ahead, heat indexes could reach 100 to 105 degrees by the afternoon.

According to Moss, that's when storms are likely.

"Once we reach late morning or early afternoon, we'll have some isolated showers or storms possible around the Triangle area," said Moss. "There's about a 20 to 25 percent chance of rain, while the chance is a little higher south and east of the Triangle."

Rain is unlikely for Tuesday or Wednesday, Moss said, but storms could return Thursday.