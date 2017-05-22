You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Temperatures on Monday evening topped out around the 80 degree mark in the Triangle -- nearly 90 degrees down toward Fayetteville-- ahead of some possible storms that could impact the area beginning Monday night.

"Storms are possible this evening, more possible down toward Fayetteville, and temperatures will drop to the upper 60s," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

Tuesday's morning commute could include a shower or traffic snarl as the chance for rain picks up across the region.

"Showers and storms are likely for the day tomorrow," Maze said. "Totals between now and Tuesday evening could reach 1.5 to 2 inches. That could cause some urban and small stream flooding."

Temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler, as highs will only reach 72 degrees.

Current forecasts predict that the showers and thunderstorms will last for days before clearing up just in time for Memorial Day weekend and the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest.

"Once we get rid of the high on Thursday we see a ridge of high pressure building in which means warm weather for the Memorial Day holiday weekend," Maze said.

