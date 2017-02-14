You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Steady rain moved through the Triangle on Wednesday morning, but it cleared in the early afternoon to lead into a drier evening.

The heavier storms pushed through in the middle of the morning. As the rain pushed off shore, the clouds begin to thin.

"For the most part we are pretty much down with this rain," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

A tornado warning cropped up briefly in the Wilmington area around 12:30 p.m., but it was canceled soon after being issued.

Even though temperatures started the day in the 50s in some places around Raleigh, temperatures will drop into the 40 as the rain started.

"It's just going to be a chilly rain," Gardner said. "It's not going to be vary pleasant to be outside."

By 2 or 3 p.m., rain gauges around the region will register anywhere from one third to almost half an inch of precipitation.