— Despite blue skies over the area on Thursday afternoon, the remnants of Harvey will bring rain to North Carolina beginning this evening, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

"There is a bullseye sitting over North Carolina and it doesn't look great for doing things outside," he said.

Thursday will end with a chance of showers across the area, and the rain could stick around through the Friday morning commute.

"Once we head into the day tomorrow, the chance for showers and storms increases," Fishel said. "This is not looking good for Friday night high school football."

The remnants of Harvey will shift down to the coast by Saturday morning and will move out of the area by Saturday evening.

"There is a diminishing chance of rain on Saturday and by the second half of the holiday weekend, we will see sun," he said.

Highs over the weekend will top out in the mid-80s.

"Labor Day and into Tuesday look nice," Fishel said.

Meteorologists are also monitoring a powerful hurricane off the coast of Africa. Hurricane Irma is currently a Category 3 storm, but it is not clear where the storm will head in the coming days.

"Irma will not cause any problems over the holiday weekend. If anything, it will cause problems late next week and into next wekeend," Fishel said.