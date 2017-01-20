You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After a dry start, rain moves into the Triangle from the west Friday morning and stays in the forecast off and on through the coming weekend.

Friday will be cooler than recent days, with clouds keeping the high temperature capped at just about 60 degrees.

The chance for rain rises to about 70 percent by 9 a.m., and the rain stays steady through the lunch hour, WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.

"Our rain is going to move through pretty quickly, but that band is going to impact Washington, D.C., for much more of the day," she said.

The forecast for President Donald J. Trump's inauguration is cloudy and cool with periods of light rain throughout the day.

Back in the Triangle, Friday evening will be dry but foggy as the temperature drops close to the 52-degree dewpoint.

Saturday will be cloudy and temperate, and the rain returns Saturday after sunset.

"I would start to think about rain maybe mid-afternoon on Saturday, and that rain will increase overnight," Gardner said.

Showers could get heavy and thunderstorms are in the forecast throughout the day on Sunday.

"Sunday just looks wet, wet, wet," Gardner said.

As much as two or more inches of rain could fall over central North Carolina and up to four inches south of the Triangle before skies clear again Tuesday.

"It's going to be a big one, affecting a lot of the eastern part of the country," Gardner said of Sunday's storm.