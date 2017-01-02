You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— While heavy rain moved out of central North Carolina Monday night, drizzle and fog will stick around overnight before more rain falls Tuesday morning.

At about 11 p.m. Monday, areas near Fayetteville and Southern Pines had only about half-mile visibility due to fog. Some areas around Raleigh were down to about a quarter-mile visibility, according to WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel.

"The drizzle, clouds and fog will stick around overnight, and the rain will not end until about lunchtime on Tuesday," Fishel said. "Tomorrow, during the morning rush hour, you may want to allow some extra time to get to school or work."

Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild with highs in the 60s across the Triangle before plummeting into the 30s and 40s by the weekend.

"The real debate among meteorologists right now is, is this going to be a simple invasion of cold air, or is there going to a battle along the leading edge of the front...creating the chance for some frozen precipitation?" Fishel said.

Fishel said an apocalyptic-type snowstorm is highly unlikely, but the area will see cold temperatures for a few days.

"By no means is (snow) a guarantee, and by no means is this something you should alter plans for at this time," he said.

Highs on Thursday and Friday are expected to top out in the 40s, with lows in the 30s. By Saturday, highs will be in the 30s, and temperatures stay cold through the weekend.