You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18BNS

— Skies should be clear as balloons take to the sky Saturday morning for the second day of the WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest, but the threat of rain could put a damper on evening events.

Conditions should be favorable for the hot air balloon competition flights scheduled for 6:15 a.m. Saturday and WRAL Meteorologist Greg Fishel said there is virtually no chance of rain between the hours of 5 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to climb into the 90s, but the skies won’t stay dry all day.

The chances to see showers and storms increases as the afternoon continues and the region is under a level 2 risk (on a scale of 1 to 5) for severe weather.

“It may be sunny most of the day and then, all of a sudden, the thunderstorms will just erupt,” Fishel said.

Fishel said that the late afternoon storms will be strong, and could carry the threat of lightning and damaging winds, but may clear up in time for the mass ascension, tethered hot air balloon rides and hot air balloon glow scheduled for the evening hours.

WRAL Freedom Balloon Fest: Full schedule of events

“We will certainly hope that the timing works out OK on that,” he said.

The chance to see rain will be about 50 percent between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Fishel said the storms may not affect everyone, but it is too soon to tell if the Balloon Fest will be spared.

“There will be some areas that get storms, some that don’t and pinning that down 24 hours in advance is pretty impossible,” he said.