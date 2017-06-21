You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— More showers on Wednesday morning are lighter than previous days this week but could precede another round of rain over the weekend as Tropical Storm Cindy makes its way north.

The rain in the morning was widespread across much of central North Carolina. It was enough to make for a soggy morning commute around the region but will begin to fizzle out later in the day.

"(The rain is) not as heavy, say, just north of the I-85 corridor, and this is where we'll have the least amount of rain today," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "Very much like yesterday, we'll have our greatest chance south and east of the Triangle."

Even for towns in that region, such as Fayetteville, Clinton and Goldsboro, the chance of rain will taper off in the afternoon.

The rain on Wednesday morning in North Carolina was connected through Georgia to Tropical Storm Cindy, which was moving from the Gulf of Mexico into the Gulf Coast states. After that system moves north through Louisiana and Texas, computer forecast models show it making a turn toward the Tar Heel State.

The already disorganized Cindy will begin to fall apart more, but it could bring weekend rain to the Triangle region.

"Nothing to be alarmed about by any means, but we may see the remnants of this system helping to bring us some showers," Gardner said.