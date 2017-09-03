You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Good news for Labor Day weekend plans -- after storms on Friday and some rain on Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be warm, dry and ideal for outdoor activities.

"Some of us will have a period of low cloudiness early today, but those should quickly give way to lots of sun," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss.

"We'll have comfortably warm temperatures and lower humidity than yesterday."

Highs will be in the low 80s on Sunday, and Monday will have a high of 87 degrees, with, again, lots of sunshine. According to Moss, a cold front will arrive mid-week, bringing temperatures closer to fall-like conditions and the possibility for storms and rain.

Tracking Hurricane Irma

In the peak of hurricane season, meteorologists are continuing to monitor Hurricane Irma just days after Hurricane Harvey's devastating landfall. Irma has strengthened to a Category 3 storm that is currently centered far off the coast in the Atlantic, moving slightly west toward the states.

Interactive hurricane tracker

"The path is still uncertain," said Moss. "Some models show it heading to south Florida, others show it heading to the north and towards our coast. Hopefully, the storm will track farther north instead, turning up into the Atlantic instead of approaching land."

"This is a storm we need to watch closely to see where it will end up," said Moss. "If Irma's effects are even felt in the state, it won't be until next weekend or early into next week."