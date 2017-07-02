You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth, rain chances will increase across the area on the first day of the week.

"We will have a warm start to Monday," Wilmoth said. "It will probably be dry in the morning for most of the area, but some showers will pop up during the afternoon and evening."

Temperatures in Raleigh could already be in the 90s by 1 p.m., and the sun will shine brightly in most parts of the viewing area.

The best chance for rain will be between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

"We have about a 40 percent chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday," Wilmoth said. "Those chances get a little higher as you head to the south and east."

Areas around the Triangle could see a storm pop up around lunchtime on the Forth of July.

The coast will have a better chance for storms on Tuesday.

"Once the sun sets we should see those storms weaken, so hopefully we will still see those fireworks shows," Wilmoth said.

Wednesday and Thursday remain warm, with highs near 90s.