— A few counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday night as a few scattered storms moved into North Carolina.

Once the storms move out by early Thursday morning, central North Carolina will see cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 50s.

"A frontal boundary that is draped across the area will remain in place throughout the day Thursday,...if it follows the flow, another round of storms could make their way into the area late tomorrow," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

During the day on Thursday, the area will be see partly cloudy skies as temperatures top out in the 80s.

"The beginning of the cooler air begins to move in early Friday morning," Maze said. "We could be in the 60s during the day on Friday."

The chance of rain, though, will begin to ramp up again on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

"Our best chance of rain for the next three or four days will be Friday night and then into early Saturday," Maze said. "Then we switch our weather pattern again and it looks much nicer as we get into the weekend."