— Intermittent showers will pepper some counties in and around the Triangle on Wednesday morning as a storm front that brought rain on Tuesday lingers in the area.

"We still have this freight train of rain coming from the northwest to the southeast across North Carolina," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Overnight rain wet the roads around the region, and another large band of rain move through around 6 a.m. The rain will be just in time to soak drivers on their morning commutes.

Once that morning rain moves out, though, the middle of the day should be clear.

"I think we're going to end up with a decent amount of sunshine around the middle of the day today," Gardner said.

High temperatures will rise to near 80 degrees, much higher than the peak of 64 on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the mid-70s on Thursday and notch down a few more degrees on Friday and into the weekend.

The chance of rain, though, will begin to ramp up again on Friday night into early Saturday morning.

"Our best chance of rain for the next three or four days will be Friday night and thjen into early Saturday," Gardner said. "Then we switch our weather pattern again and it looks much nicer as we get into the weekend."