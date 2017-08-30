You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raeford woman is in mourning after authorities confirmed that the bodies of six family members were {{a href="story-16916668"}]pulled from a van that had been swept off a Houston bridge{{/a}} into a bayou during Hurricane Harvey.

Up until Wednesday morning, Xiomara Paredes feared the worst, but was still holding out hope that her family members somehow made it out of that sinking van.

Paredes and her family lived in Houston until the military reassigned her husband to Fort Bragg in 2015. She said her family members were trying to get to higher ground, but her great uncle lost control when he hit a dip in the road.

Paredes lost four nieces and nephews between the ages of six and 16 as well as their great-grandparents. She said the pain of the loss is too much to bear.

“This news is devastating. You never expect to get this kind of news, especially with them being so young. Their life was just beginning, but right now I am just at peace that they were found and now we have closure and able to do the next step,” she said.

Paredes said all she wants to do now is return home to Houston to be with her family.