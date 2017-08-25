You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A radioactive device was reported missing on Thursday night from a Garner job site, according to North Carolina Radiation Protection officials.

The device uses radioactive materials to test soil density during construction, officials said. If handled inappropriately, the device can pose a health and safety risk.

Officials said the device went missing from a private contractor at the McCuller's Walk Apartment job site at 500 Shady Summit Way. The disappearance was reported to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services around 8 p.m.

The gauge has a stainless steel handle sticking out of the top and a radiation symbol on the handle. A description of the material appears on a plate attached to the outside of the gauge, and each source of radioactive material is sealed in a stainless steel capsule.

Officials said the gauge poses no immediate threat to health or safety unless it is mishandled or broken open.

"If you find the gauge, do not touch or move the device," officials said in a news release. "Maintain at least 10 feet of distance from it until the appropriate authorities secure the area and the device. A prolonged exposure could cause adverse health effects if the radioactive sources were directly exposed to an individual."

If this gauge is found, or if anyone has information about its location, contact the North Carolina Radioactive Protection Section at 919-814-2252 or contact local law enforcement at 911.