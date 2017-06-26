You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18Qso

Race. It divides us. It defines us. But what does the science say? Does the color of our skin mean we are different on the inside?

As the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences plays host to a provocative, acclaimed touring exhibit, WRAL's Scott Mason and Robert Meikle share the voices – young and old, scientists, artists and historians – and different perspectives on race.

Visit the exhibit from April 22 through October 22.

Inside the exhibit

Raleigh students get sneak peek at new race exhibit

Raleigh museum explores race through history, science

Race: Are we so different? Preview the exhibit, reserve tickets

Race: Are we so different? Teaching materials, talking guide