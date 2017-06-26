WRAL News special: Race - Are we so different?
Posted 2:52 p.m. Monday
Updated 7:03 p.m. today
Race. It divides us. It defines us. But what does the science say? Does the color of our skin mean we are different on the inside?
As the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences plays host to a provocative, acclaimed touring exhibit, WRAL's Scott Mason and Robert Meikle share the voices – young and old, scientists, artists and historians – and different perspectives on race.
Visit the exhibit from April 22 through October 22.
Jamie Aycock Jun 28, 7:59 p.m.
This is idiotic...this is why is and always be an issue. This does not and will create any dialogue other than stir up and need and unwanted hate. It does however make me wonder who is left in this world that does not know the answer to this.
Way to go WRAL
Robert Swiger Sr. Jun 26, 7:06 p.m.
Why is this being broadcasted? I guess WRAL wants to stir more hate.
John Lobenstein Jun 26, 6:02 p.m.
One reason race is an issue is that political opportunists and victimologists insist on using it as a wedge.