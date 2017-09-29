Rabid racoon found in Apex
Posted 6:00 p.m. today
Updated 50 minutes ago
Apex, N.C. — Wake County Animal Control responded to a report of a rabid raccoon at the intersection of Investment Boulevard and Schieffelin Road in Apex on Thursday.
The raccoon tested positive for rabies on Friday, and no exposure to humans or other animals has been identified.
Wake County encourages pet owners to protect their pets by making sure their rabies vaccinations are up to date.
The Wake County Animal Center holds rabies clinics throughout the county, providing vaccines for five dollars.
Owners unsure of their pet’s vaccination status should contact their veterinarian.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.