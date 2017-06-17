You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A quilt bearing hundreds of names of people killed by violence as on display inn the McDougald Terrace community in Durham Saturday afternoon.

Kamari Munerlyn was only 7 years old when he was killed in a drive-by shooting this month.

The child's name was added to the quilt to represent the community's loss. Ashley Canady said she knew Munerlyn.

"To see so many names is heartbreaking," Canady said.

Munerlyn was the 694th name added in the 23 years of the quilt's existence.

Sidney Brody says he couldn't stop thinking about violence in Durham, so he started the quilt in 1994. It now stretches 60 feet long.

A Durham native and former 911 dispatcher, he started sewing the quilt ito represent each person killed by violence.

"It's way too big. It's too big. It's depressing, it really is, when you stop and sit down and think about it." Brody said.

"There's only so much I can do, but I guarantee you, somebody's going to be inspired to do something when they see this, somebody."

He brought the quilt to a community picnic in McDougald Terrace, where Ashley Canady is a mother of four on a mission to end violence in her community.

"This should be a wake-up call," Canady said. "That quilt should be a wake-up call to everybody, open everybody's eyes that it's real."

"And we all need to come together and stop the violence."

Brodie said he plans to take the quilt to 120 places in the Triangle, and then it will retire.