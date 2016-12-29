You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A quick-moving band of rain will sweep through the Triangle on Thursday morning just in time to soak the morning commute.

The storms, which are heavy in some spots, will wet roads around Raleigh before the sun rises. But the clouds will begin to move out quickly and could abate over the major thoroughfares before traffic gets too busy.

"We tend to have the heaviest traffic between say 7 (a.m.) and around 8:30 or 9, and by that point the heaviest rain will be east our heavily traveled areas," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

The rain clouds will be gone by the afternoon, Gardner said, to reveal sunny, breezy skies. But once the storms are gone, cold air will take its place.

"We won't feel much of that (cold) today, but we'll feel it tonight and tomorrow," Gardner said.