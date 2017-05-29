You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police officers, firefighters and the State Bureau of Investigation are working together to learn more after four people were found dead following a Sunday morning house fire in Oxford.

Fire crews responded to a home near the intersection of New College and Rectory streets around 3 a.m. When firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found four bodies inside the home.

The names of those killed have not been released, and authorities did not say how they died. Oxford police said the bodies have been sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh.

The police and fire chiefs were off Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday, making it difficult to obtain new information in the investigation, but the house was still surrounded by yellow tape Monday afternoon.

The cause of the fire remains unknown as the smell of smoke lingers in the area.

Neighbors said the four people who were found dead in the home were family members who lived in the community for years. They said the family did everything together and walked everywhere because they did not own a car.

The tragedy was on the minds of many Oxford residents Monday. One neighbor said more cars have driven through the neighborhood in the past 24 hours than he has seen during the 30 years he lived in the area.