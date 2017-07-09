You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Plenty of questions remain unanswered one day after a woman was critically injured in a shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies along Interstate 40 in Johnston County.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers and Johnston County sheriff's deputies responded early Saturday morning to a report of a single-vehicle crash on westbound I-40 near mile marker 337, which is north of the Newtown Grove community.

When law enforcement officials arrived, they found 50-year-old Tina Renee Medlin, of Raleigh, armed with a gun lying on the highway.

Authorities said Trooper J.L. Taylor and Deputy Taylor Davis returned fire after Medlin shot at them during an "armed confrontation." According to radio traffic from RadioReference.com, Medlin displayed the weapon as officers approached the vehicle.

Following the shooting, Highway Patrol officials said Medlin had been killed in the incident.

Seven hours later, however, Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker sent an updated release saying Medlin was alive but in critical condition at WakeMed. Officials offered no explanation for the mistake.

Taylor, a 16-year veteran with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, and Davis, have both been placed on administrative leave as the State Bureau of Investigation looks into the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information that could assist SBI investigators should call 1-800-334-3000. Medlin was driving an off-white GMC Yukon Denali, officials said.

Records show Medlin has charges in Wake County dating back to 1990, including charges of resisting a public officer and assault on a government official from 2013.