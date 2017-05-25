  • Closings

    1 closing/delay reported. View all

  • Weather

    15 NC counties and 2 VA counties are under alert, including Mecklenburg, VA County. Details

banner
Business

Questions over federal funding driving Blue Cross request for ACA premium increase

Posted 10:15 a.m. today
Updated 34 minutes ago

Durham, N.C. — Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina on Thursday requested 22.9 percent premium increase on health plans offered on the HealthCare.gov marketplace, attributing much of the increase over uncertainty created by the health plan recently passed by the U.S. House.

The state's largest health insurer – and the only company to offer Affordable Care Act plans in all 100 North Carolina counties – said it still could scale back its participation in the marketplace next year, depending on how much of a rate increase state regulators approve.

"Our filing does not guarantee our participation in offering plans," Brian Tajlili, director of actuarial and pricing services for Blue Cross, said in a statement.

Blue Cross has lost more than $460 million on ACA plans over the last three years, primarily due to payouts for medical care and prescription drugs because the people who enrolled in the plans were older and sicker than expected. Although Tajlili said costs again played a role in the proposed rate increase for 2018, the biggest driver is the expected loss in federal reimbursement of its cost-sharing reductions, or CSR, to help low- and moderate-income enrollees with out-of-pocket expenses.

CSR funding must be authorized by Congress, and the American Health Care Act, which is awaiting U.S. Senate action, doesn't include any provisions for it. That means insurers, who still must offer the plans next year, have to spread out the unreimbursed costs among other ACA enrollees.

"In our view, with so many North Carolinians struggling to afford health care, the 2018 increase is still too steep, but higher premiums are necessary because key federal funding for health coverage appears to be going away," Blue Cross Chief Executive Brad Wilson wrote in a blogpost on the company's website.

"ACA plans with cost-sharing reductions are a lifeline for people who qualify for them. The lower costs can often mean the difference between seeking medical care or not," Wilson wrote. "If the federal funding disappears, who makes up for that? Policyholders. That’s because premiums have to go up to cover those costs. Otherwise, insurers would not be able to sustain that business over the long haul."

The federal government paid Blue Cross about $200 million in CSR reimbursements in 2016, he said.

With CSR, officials estimated that premiums would have gone up only 8.8 percent next year.

A tax on health insurers also accounted for part of the proposed increase, officials said. The ACA mandated the tax since 2014, but Congress temporarily suspended it two years ago, meaning that 2017 premiums were slightly lower, they said.

Last year, the state Department of Insurance granted Blue Cross a 24.3 percent rate increase for 2017 coverage.

Triangle Area Special Offers
6 Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Edward Anderson May 25, 12:34 p.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread



    No, let's blame BCBS for being a "not-for-profit company" who are siphoning funds from both federal and state sources to pay their CEO millions while they try to squeeze every potential penny from their policyholders because they are CROOKED EVIL blood-sucking vampires who are only about making money money money.

  • Patrick Morningstar May 25, 12:13 p.m.
    user avatar

    Im not blaming BCBS. Im referring to the tone of the article. Read Jim Dunn's response, he speaks the truth. The CSR funding was and is illegal. Instead of blaming the ACA for illegal provisions, lets blame the Trump administration for not continuing to break the law.

  • Andrew Stephenson May 25, 11:54 a.m.
    user avatar

    View quoted thread


    I don't think BCBS has any reason to lie about why they are raising rates.

  • Patrick Morningstar May 25, 11:32 a.m.
    user avatar

    yep. increase rates because of the uncertainty of the future, not because of what happened in the past. Makes sense...So when will the price of milk go up to prepare for all the cows dying next year??

  • Jim Dunn May 25, 11:19 a.m.
    user avatar

    Federal reimbursement of its cost-sharing reductions, or CSR, were never financed by Congress. Obama Admin was using dividends from the Fanni/Freddy recovery to pay CSRs which was illegal then according the US bankruptcy court that oversees the Freddy/Fanni restructure.

    Now you have new admin that it threatened on everything it does by the opposition party. So don't expect CSRs in the next 4 years if Congress does not authorize the money.

    Had to misspell Fanni because WRAL considers that name to be offensive.

  • Skye Thompson May 25, 11:16 a.m.
    user avatar

    It's just greed driving this. BCBS wants you to think they are losing money, but they posted quite a profit in 2016.

    From a NC Policy Watch Org March 2017 article:
    "On March 1, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina provided a year-end financial report for its health insurance business in 2016. What we learned is telling: after turning a small profit the prior year, Blue Cross produced a profit of $185 million in 2016.

    Much has been made in the past of the financial losses that Blue Cross has incurred on plans sold on the individual/nongroup market, to which the Affordable Care Act made critical reforms that became effective in 2014.

    However, Blue Cross’ financial losses on its ACA business shrunk by 86% from 2015 to 2016."