Local News

Purring engine? It was probably the cat mechanics found under the hood

Posted 24 minutes ago

Mechanics at Leith Honda in Raleigh found a cat in the engine compartment of an SUV on Sept. 12, 2017.

Raleigh, N.C. — Mechanics at a Raleigh car dealership found more than an engine when they popped the hood on a customer's SUV Tuesday morning.

A man dropped his 2016 Honda Pilot off at Leith Honda for servicing, and the mechanics later called him back to say that a female cat was in the engine compartment. The cat was in good health, but it's unclear where it came from, as it had no identification.

The Pilot's owner said he doesn't own a cat, and he doesn't think any of his neighbors do either.

Leith Honda staffers took the cat to a nearby veterinarian's office to see if it had been microchipped, but that also turned up no leads.

For now, the cat is staying at the dealership, where staff set it up with food, water and a litter box.

Triangle Area Special Offers
1 Comment

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all
  • Betsey Duggins Sep 13, 12:48 p.m.
    user avatar

    I hope the dealership keeps the cat, if not claimed, and call it Pilot. Everyone needs an ambassador to greet customers! Good job Leith Honda!