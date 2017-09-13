You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/196Ch

— Mechanics at a Raleigh car dealership found more than an engine when they popped the hood on a customer's SUV Tuesday morning.

A man dropped his 2016 Honda Pilot off at Leith Honda for servicing, and the mechanics later called him back to say that a female cat was in the engine compartment. The cat was in good health, but it's unclear where it came from, as it had no identification.

The Pilot's owner said he doesn't own a cat, and he doesn't think any of his neighbors do either.

Leith Honda staffers took the cat to a nearby veterinarian's office to see if it had been microchipped, but that also turned up no leads.

For now, the cat is staying at the dealership, where staff set it up with food, water and a litter box.