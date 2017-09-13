Purring engine? It was probably the cat mechanics found under the hood
Posted 24 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Mechanics at a Raleigh car dealership found more than an engine when they popped the hood on a customer's SUV Tuesday morning.
A man dropped his 2016 Honda Pilot off at Leith Honda for servicing, and the mechanics later called him back to say that a female cat was in the engine compartment. The cat was in good health, but it's unclear where it came from, as it had no identification.
The Pilot's owner said he doesn't own a cat, and he doesn't think any of his neighbors do either.
Leith Honda staffers took the cat to a nearby veterinarian's office to see if it had been microchipped, but that also turned up no leads.
For now, the cat is staying at the dealership, where staff set it up with food, water and a litter box.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Betsey Duggins Sep 13, 12:48 p.m.
I hope the dealership keeps the cat, if not claimed, and call it Pilot. Everyone needs an ambassador to greet customers! Good job Leith Honda!