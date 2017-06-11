You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— As the LGBT community celebrates pride month, the wounds of an attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando remain fresh for many.

Monday marks one year since an ISIS inspired gunman unleased a terrorizing rain of bullets and, on Sunday, the victims were remembered locally and across the country.

The details of that night- how people first heard the news, the images they witnessed on TV- are perhaps a blur but the emotions are still at the forefront.

Sunday evening’s vigil at the United Church of Chapel Hill was one of many events that took place across the country.

“Even when evil sometimes is around us, we can still have hope that things can get better,” David Mateo said.

As the small group in Chapel Hill lit candles and read the names of victims of the Pulse attack, others took time to remember at various equality marches across the country.

At the scene of the shooting in Orlando, the Pulse nightclub stands as a public memorial, decorated with flowers, messages and reminders of what happened.

“This is not just an isolated event that just happened and is part of history. No, this is an event that is still alive in the minds of the families and relatives of people who suffered the loss,” Mateo said

Equality NC is encouraging people to attend events like Sunday’s vigil throughout the week as a show of solidarity for Pulse victims and their loved ones.

The shooter behind the attack, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to ISIS before the attack and was later killed by police.