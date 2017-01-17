You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Apex shoppers will have an additional grocery option starting Wednesday, February 8, when the new Publix has their Grand Opening!

"The Publix supermarket located at 1441 Kelly Road in Apex, NC will welcome customers and continue passing on the Publix spirit at its grand opening scheduled for Wed., Feb. 8, 2017, 7 a.m." according to Kim Reynolds, Publix Media and Community Relations Manager.

Opening Date: Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Opening Time: 7:00 a.m.

Store Location:

Publix Pointe

1441 Kelly Road

Apex, NC 27502

During the Grand Opening, they will be sampling all day and there are usually giveaways at Publix openings. As we get closer to opening day, we'll have more details about giveaways.

Upcoming Publix Locations

Publix opened their first Triangle location in October 2014 at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way, Cary, NC 27519 at the corner of High House Road and Davis Drive. Since then, 2 more stores have opened including one at 3480 Kildaire Farm Rd. in Cary and one at The Shoppes at Heritage Village, 1030 Forestville Rd in Wake Forest.

Publix expects to open a number of additional stores in the area in 2016 and 2017 including:

Cary location at the corner of Green Level Church Rd & Carpenter Fire Station Rd. (no opening date specified on their website).

Raleigh location at Leesville Rd & Strickland Rd opening in 2018.

Fayetteville location at NWC Raeford Rd & Fairfield Rd (no date specified).

Greenville location at NEC Greenville Blvd & Arlington Blvd in 2017.

Possible Durham location in 2018.

You can see additional information on upcoming Publix openings on their website.

North Carolina Publix locations do not double coupons. You can see their full coupon policy on their website.

Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins. Publix is privately owned and operated by its 178,500 employees, with 2014 sales of $30.6 billion. Currently Publix has over 1,110 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.