You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16jbg

More on this Publix store locations

— Publix Super Markets has just announced that they have executed a lease for a new store location in Durham, NC.

According to spokesperson Kimberly Reynolds, the new grocery store will be located at the North River Village on the Southeast corner of Guess Road and Latta Road in Durham.

The store will be approximately 45,000 square feet and will employ approximately 140 associates. It is expected to open sometime in 2018.

Publix opened their first Triangle location in October 2014 at 1020 Bradford Plaza Way in Cary at the corner of High House Road and Davis Drive. There are now 3 Triangle locations including two in Cary and one in Wake Forest. To see the locations of current stores head to Publix.com.

North Carolina Publix locations do not double coupons. You can see their full coupon policy on their website.

Publix was founded in 1930 in Winter Haven, Florida, by George W. Jenkins. Publix is privately owned and operated by 189,000 employees, with 2015 sales of $32.4 billion. Currently Publix has over 1,135 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.