Public School Forum of NC releases top 10 education issues of 2017
Posted 9:51 a.m. today
Updated 34 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — The Public School Forum of North Carolina on Wednesday released it list of the top 10 state education issues of 2017.
The issues were announced during the organization's annual Eggs & Issues event in Raleigh, which featured an interview with Gov. Roy Cooper. The group's top 10 issues include:
1) Exercise strong education leadership for North Carolina’s children
- Maintain a constant focus on excellent teaching and learning
- Direct resources to the state’s most vulnerable students and struggling schools
- Build on what has worked; fix what hasn’t
2) Fund North Carolina’s public schools fairly and adequately
- Prioritize adequacy of funding
- Address growing gaps between poor and wealthy school systems
- Boost per-pupil spending toward the national average
3) Make teaching in North Carolina great again
- Invest in teacher pay
- Use differential pay to create more opportunities for teachers who want to stay in the classroom
- Restore a teacher scholarship program
4) Improve access, equity and accountability in school choice
- Prevent exclusivity, inequity and resegregation under the guise of choice
- Hold all schools accountable for serving students well
5) Overhaul principal pay and invest in preparing the next generation of school leaders
- Boost pay for principal and assistant principals
- Provide incentives both for performance and for serving in high need/low performing schools
- Continue to invest in critical principal preparation and pipeline programs
6) Maintain a strong focus on race in public education
- Dedicate executive-level district leadership to racial equity efforts
- Provide professional development dealing specifically with implicit racial bias and systemic racism
7) Improve grade-level reading through comprehensive investments in early childhood.
- Invest in the state’s prove, evidence-based childhood programs and increase funding for child care subsidies
- Advance birth-to-eight alignment through the state’s Every Student Succeeds (ESSA) Act
- Unite public and private stakeholders around the key metric of third-grade reading success, driven b comprehensive investments in early childhood
8) Enable to transition to personalized, digital-age learning models
- Expand the School Connectivity Initiative to provide and support broadband access, internal networks and related services to all schools
- Provide professional development for school and district leaders, instructional support staff, and technical staff
- Establish standards, review processes, and collaborative procurement for digital learning resources
9) Create meaningful and streamlined assessments
- Build on DPI’s study of interim assessments to provide meaningful information about student performance to teachers, parents and students
- Align state testing requirements with federal ESSA regulations
10) Increase support for the state’s struggling schools
- Improve allocation of vital resources to support interventions that will attract and retain excellent teachers and school leaders in high-need schools
- Broaden the state’s accountability system to incorporate the multiple measures of student outcomes
- Adopt school improvement strategies that strengthen the capacity of communities to serve all children
