— Protesters vowed Thursday to continue a sit-in protesting a Confederate statue on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus after authorities removed picnic tables, tarps and other equipment from the site.

Campus police officers and other university officials removed the objects from around the statue known as "Silent Sam" on Thursday morning.

"This racist statue has got to go," the protesters chanted as the items and signs taped to the statue were carried away.

At least 10 protesters were still sitting on the pedestal of the statue after the items were cleared.

UNC-Chapel Hill senior Tori Darden said the protesters had been warned the previous day that the police wanted to clear the area, but they plan to maintain their presence.

After a brief protest on campus over the possible closing of the Center for Civil Rights at the UNC School of Law, scores of students headed to the statue to renew their call that it be removed.

The protest was smaller than one last week that resulted in one arrest as police guarded barricades put up around the statue.

The Center for Civil Rights offers a free legal clinic, and the UNC Board of Governors is scheduled to vote next week on a proposal to bar the center from filing lawsuits and providing legal assistance to clients. Supporters of the move say the law school should focus on education, not advocacy efforts, but critics say the center gives students valuable practical experience.