— Protesters marched from the Durham jail to City Hall on Monday night with a message about police for city leaders.

Before Monday night’s city council meeting started, protesters marched downtown and blocked traffic in the streets.

The protesters, from a number of organizations, were calling for a stop to what they call over-policing.

Demonstrators temporarily took over the City Council meeting to make their demands.

They want to end license check points and want a moratorium on minor traffic stops. They do not want the police budget expanded and want officers to stop cooperating with federal immigration enforcement.

“What keeps our community safe, and when you ask folks that question, it’s typically not the police. But, if you ask communities of color who are interacting with the cops the most, on a regular basis, they are not saying they need cops to keep them safe,” said protester Felicia Arriaga.

After protesters left City Hall, Police Chief C.J. Davis gave council members a report of first-quarter crime statistics for 2017.

Murders are down nearly 65 percent for the year so far, compared with 2016. However, rapes have increased by 35 percent and robberies have increased by 25 percent.

After changes were made in the department, Davis was happy to report that the number of traffic stops have also decreased. Searches of African-Americans are down significantly, but they are still more likely to be searched compared to white residents in the city.

Police said no protesters were arrested.