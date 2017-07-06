Local News

Protesters oppose health care revision, stage sit-in outside Tillis' Raleigh office

Posted 12:33 p.m. today
Updated 51 minutes ago

Raleigh, N.C. — Dozens of people against the GOP plans to replace and repeal the Affordable Care Act staged a sit-in outside Senator Thom Tillis' Raleigh office Thursday afternoon.

Protesters urged Tillis to vote against the healthcare bill when senators take it up in the coming days.

They're trying to catch the senator while he is on a break before returning to Washington last week.

Many people feel the process of drafting the Senate GOP healthcare plan has not been transparent and their voices are not being heard.

The plan nationally is not popular, with some polls putting its popularity between 10 and 20 percent.

"This bill will kill people, particularly those with pre-existing conditions, those that are financially insecure," Elena Ceverio said. "Please stand on the right side of history, and do the right thing and stand for all the people, not just the very rich."

Protesters claim cuts to Medicaid will be devastating to low-income Americans.

"Look at what the Affordable Care Act is doing, see the good it's doing, but identify those things that need to be fixed in it," Ron Myer said.

11 Comments

  • James Marley Jul 6, 4:47 p.m.
    Universal Healthcare is not a viable option. It sounds great, but it just is not realistic in a country of this size. Anyone who says otherwise is truly showing that they do not fully understand this issue.

    Furthermore, having grown up in a country with socialized medicine I have seen first hand how it does not work for anything other than a common cold. Eventually, secondary markets develop to meet the demands and those markets are only available to those with the means to use them. While I understand where some of these people are coming from, unfortunately they are regurgitating talking points without even understanding them.

    Obamacare is complete junk, so is Trumpcare. Truth is neither party is willing to do what it will take to truly solve our healthcare issues because they only answer to their corporate backers and not the American people, which is sad.

  • Tim Orr Jul 6, 4:36 p.m.
    Rod Runner...So if you agree with the comment why are you arguing against them? Take your trolling but home.

  • Wayne Hill Jul 6, 4:30 p.m.
    Dozens of people? Okay lets say 24. The population of NC is over 10,000,000. It is so statistically insignificant it should not be reported on. They certainly have the right to protest, but WRAL could you not spend your time more wisely?

  • John Donnee Jul 6, 4:04 p.m.
    Universal Healtcare? I bet this person is clueless as to how it is paid and who pays it, not to mention how long it takes to get to see specialist under Universal Healtcare. I also would like to know how many of these protesters are actually using Obamacare. Low payments with $5-6000 deductibles subsidized by me. Wait until they break an arm or leg or need gallblatter surgery and find out how much out of pocket they will need to pay. Let's find out what rich Democrat paid for the protest.

  • Rod Runner Jul 6, 3:58 p.m.
    I think it is YOU who missed the point. You do realize this healthcare plan that is being considered does away with the law that says there can be no lifetime caps on coverage.

    So imagine, your insurance company tells you that they will no longer pay for the care for your child, no matter how much you love him or her, because you have reached your lifetime limit for coverage. And then the hospital tells you that unless you are going to continue paying for the service, then they are going to disconnect everything and stop treatment.

    There's absolutely no difference in that theoretical issue and the issue those parents in the UK face now.

    They can pay out of pocket for service, just as someone here would have to do when the insurance company cuts them off.

  • Rod Runner Jul 6, 3:53 p.m.
    HAHAHA, so funny! Because no one works 3rd shift at a factory, or no one works 3rd shift at a call center. No one works closing shifts anywhere. Everyone works exactly 9 to 5. All people. Also, everyone is fully employed. That is why no one uses Medicaid at all and why it can be defunded.

    That is why everything shuts down at 5pm and you have to stay home in the dark.

  • Tim Orr Jul 6, 3:45 p.m.
    I think you missed his point..." healthcare system wants to pull the plug on a disabled child against the parent's wishes". Let's see how you feel about some strangers telling you that they want to kill your child because your love for him/her isn't justified.

  • Andrew Stephenson Jul 6, 3:32 p.m.
    user avatar

    There is more to that story than what you describe. That family is welcome to pay for additional care, just like we do here. Even insurance here wouldn't cover the services they are looking to try, which is highly experimental.

  • Ed Smail Jul 6, 3:23 p.m.
    user avatar

    It is the middle of the afternoon. Theses folks should be working. :)

  • Dan Homiller Jul 6, 3:19 p.m.
    user avatar

    "Heath care revision?"

