— Saxapahaw residents are hoping they can stop plans to build a theme park in their small Alamance County town.

Theme park designer Bob Baranick, who has worked on projects including Disney parks around the world, bought 21 acres of land along N.C. Highway 87 with plans to build Whirligig Woods- a theme park that would include thrill rides, a haunted land and a tree house resort.

Residents are concerned about the impact the theme park would have on the Haw River and worry about an increase in traffic and noise.

Emily Sutton of the Haw River Assembly, a river advocacy group, fears the park would not be conducive to the community.

“I think that, as it stands right now, it doesn’t fit into the community but Saxapahaw has such a cool history and, I mean, it’s a river town and I think that there is an opportunity for that to be reflected in the Whirligig park,” Sutton said.

Baranick said Whirligig Woods would celebrate the natural landscape and cater to families with younger children. He said he is taking the concerns of local residents to heart, saying “they have a lot of good points.”

Baranick emphasized that the theme park would be small, not the size of parks like Carowinds or Busch Gardens.

The project has yet to break ground and Baranick said it will likely be at least 18 months before construction begins, if ever. The project needs more investors and more buy-in from the community before it goes forward.

Baranick said he chose the location because it is scenic and in close proximity to the Triangle and Triad.