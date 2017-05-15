You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/185Lr

— Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann rolled out a $1.26 billion proposed budget for 2017-18 that includes more money for area schools, raises for county employees and a property tax increase for residents.

The proposed 1.45-cent increase to the county's tax rate would add $29 to the annual tax bill for the owner of a $200,000 house.

Hartmann said growth is the driving factor for the tax increase, noting growth is straining county resources. The county population grows by about 67 people each day, he said, up from 64 people a day a few years ago.

The Wake County Public School System would get an extra $16 million under the budget, which also calls for the district to spend $21 million from its reserve fund. The school board had requested an extra $45 million in financial support from the county.

Hartmann called his education proposal reasonable and responsible.

Other increases in the proposed budget include a 3 percent raise for county employees, additional money to help recruit and retain detention officers at the county jail and to offer bonuses and more training to paramedics, funding for seven more school nurses and a nursing supervisor and money for nonprofit partners to open five more food pantries in area schools.

Public hearings will be held on the budget at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on June 5. The Board of Commissioners is expected to adopt a final budget on June 19.

If the proposed budget is approved, it would mark the fourth straight year county property taxes have gone up.