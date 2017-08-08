You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18lw7

— A huge new road project along Interstate 440 will fix a bottleneck between Cary and Raleigh.

The change would be a huge relief to drivers, but a headache for Meredith College as construction could take away valuable parts of the campus.

Department of Transportation officials are in the planning phases of a project to widen a portion of I-440 from Wade Avenue in Raleigh to Walnut Street in Cary.

The project would include upgrades to interchanges and bridges as well as improvements to make traffic run smoothly in the area.

“We have a crash problem out there. The crashes are about three times the statewide average on similar routes, urban interstates,” said NCDOT division engineer Joey Hopkins.

Not everybody is excited about the path the proposed improvements would take, however.

Meredith College President Jo Allen said the construction would take away a chunk of their campus footprint that could be used for future expansion.

“The way this plan is looking, it will affect our residential living with the apartments on the front western part of our campus and our commuter parking, which is important,” Allen said.

The DOT plans to hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday night at the McKimmon Center in Raleigh to discuss the project.