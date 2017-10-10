Proposed bike lanes along I-40 could reduce congestion, boost economy
Raleigh, N.C. — The evening commute on Interstate 40 in Raleigh is often a sea of brake lights. Soon, commuters may be able to navigate the stretch of interstate by bike.
"This provides recreational opportunities, it protects the environment, it reduces congestion, and it promotes economic development and a healthy community," said Wake County Board of Commissioners Chairman Sig Hutchinson.
Proposed bike lanes would run from Trenton Road in west Raleigh to Airport Boulevard.
Hutchinson calls the proposal transformational for the area. A similar bikeway in Colorado has earned high praise, and Hutchinson said he believes it would have the same effect here.
"We need more transportational options," he said.
Chris Snow, Wake County's director of parks and recreation, said the 7- to 9-mile bikeway would cost about $1 million a mile.
"It would be an expensive trail," Snow said. "We have to figure out how to get through or around entities."
Some of that cost involves purchasing or leasing land from the Raleigh-Durham International Airport as well as the state.
"It would be a conversation with them about how we can get through their property or around their property to make a connection," Snow said.
Eighty percent of the project would likely be covered by state transportation funds. Wake County would fund the rest.
Hutchinson thinks it’s worth it.
"When people are sitting on the I-40 parking lot at 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. and you're seeing cyclists flying by you at close to 20 mph, I promise you they'll lose it," Hutchinson said.
Commissioners plan to talk about funding options next week. There is currently no timetable for theproject.
Andy Jackson Oct 10, 6:30 p.m.
I can't wait until the Wake County local elections come up for the current board of commissioners. Sig Huchinson - stop spending our money man! You spend money like there is no end. That bike route you propose along I-40 may be nice for those traveling in Raleigh, but remember, Wake County extends beyond the city limits of Raleigh. As a long time Wake County employee, and 6th generation Western Wake Resident - we're sick of you and your colleagues' wasteful spending. Yes - wasteful, in the fact that there are higher priorities. Looking forward to when good ole Sig's seat is up for election, and a few others too! Raise taxes....that's all you know. I'll be campaigning hard come next election!!!
Joe Eastland Oct 10, 6:14 p.m.
No and no it won't.
I think it is a great idea but it will NOT change a thing on 40 and I'd like to see ANY proof (historically where a similar project has) generates revenue.
Henry Cooper Oct 10, 6:11 p.m.
Hope it does not cause congestion on the roads this will feed.
Not worried about the highways at all I am worried about roads like Airport Blvd and Harrison ave. They have no bike lanes and are also a sea of brake lights in the eve.
Some folks are already frustrated with bicycles on two lane roads when it is not a traffic jam. I am not making excuses for them being in the wrong but being in the wrong does not make people better once they are hit.
Be careful folks!!
Pierre Tong Oct 10, 6:03 p.m.
The bike lanes are not going to reduce congestion......I hate article titles like this.
But they'll provide an enormous link to connect Raleigh and Durham's bike network together and provide access for people who do want to bike to the RTP area from Raleigh's greenway system. $9 million sounds like a lot but it's a drop in the bucket compared to other transportation projects (like the $2.2 billion 540 project).