Prius rolls, kills Orange Co. owner
Posted 9:44 p.m. today
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The owner of a Prius was crushed to death Saturday when her car rolled over her, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the Hoot Owl Lane home of 85-year-old Florence Frush just before 3 p.m. to find her under the car.
They determined that Frush's car had been left in neutral rather than in park, and that it had rolled forward as she checked her mail. It wasn't clear how long she was trapped under the car before a neighbor noticed and called 911.
Deputies described Frush's death as "the result of a tragic accident."
