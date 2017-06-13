You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18JvZ

— Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Putnam County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards and inmates haven't been released.