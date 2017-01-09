Principal's snow day: Parking, cooking, stair sledding
Posted 35 minutes ago
When the students stay home on a snow day, what does the principal do?
Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis had a little bit of fun with the idea of a day on his own inside the school.
His YouTube video shows him in shorts and sneakers cooking in the cafeteria, parking super-close and even sledding down the stairs.
