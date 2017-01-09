You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

When the students stay home on a snow day, what does the principal do?

Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis had a little bit of fun with the idea of a day on his own inside the school.

His YouTube video shows him in shorts and sneakers cooking in the cafeteria, parking super-close and even sledding down the stairs.