Education

Principal's snow day: Parking, cooking, stair sledding

Posted 35 minutes ago

When the students stay home on a snow day, what does the principal do?

Cardinal Gibbons High School principal Jason Curtis had a little bit of fun with the idea of a day on his own inside the school.

His YouTube video shows him in shorts and sneakers cooking in the cafeteria, parking super-close and even sledding down the stairs.

