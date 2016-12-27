You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Sixty-six children from Princeville were treated to a day full of fun in Raleigh Tuesday as their families continue to recover from Hurricane Matthew.

Members of Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church planned the day, which included a trip to Sky Zone, a trampoline park.

"My mama worked so hard on everything and we lost it," said 18-year-old Jamyla Moore. "And that was hard on her because, I don't know, it was a lot."

Moore said the day meant a lot to her and her friends.

"It means a lot to me because it shows that someone actually cares about who has been affected by the Hurricane," she said.

Pamela Thompson, with the Juniper Level Missionary Baptist Church, said the free trip was planned to help the kids escape reality.

"That's one of the things we're supposed to do. To just for no particular reason to show the love of God," she said.

And even if for only a few hours, the trip meant the world to the families.

"This is wonderful that after Christmas they get to have fun and just relax and not think about a home and being in a hotel," said Fiona Richardson.

After Sky Zone, the kids were also treated to a special lunch and trip to Crabtree Valley Mall.