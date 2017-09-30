You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19Glr

— One year since Hurricane Matthew seriously flooded Princeville, hundreds of residents were forced from their homes for months.Some still have not returned.

On Saturday, the community pledged a commitment to emerge stronger than ever on the Day of Hope celebration.

Congressman G.K. Butterfield wants the 2018 federal budget to free up more funds to repair and rebuild the community.

"Princeville, North Carolina is a very historic community," Butterfield said. "It was the first town chartered by free blacks after slavery in the whole United States of America."

Local officials hope to use state and federal funds to elevate some homes and key buildings in the town to protect from major flooding.

"We still have an obligation to support communities like Princeville and other communities in North Carolina who are shortchanged," Butterfield said.