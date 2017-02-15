You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— President Donald J. Trump will speak Friday at the Boeing plant in North Charleston, S.C., the White House announced.

Trump's visit would coincide with the debut of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, an aircraft built to carry 330 passengers with a range of almost 6,500 nautical miles.

Trump, who campaigned on a promise to boost manufacturing jobs in the United States, was specifically critical of Boeing in a campaign visit to South Carolina and, after his election, {{aa href="story-16514616"}}for the cost of the new edition of Air Force One{{/a}}.