Pres. Trump to visit SC Boeing plant

Posted 21 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2016 file photo, An engine and part of a wing from the 100th 787 Dreamliner to be built at Boeing of South Carolina's North Charleston, S.C., facility are seen outside the plant. The morning round of voting has concluded Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, among South Carolina Boeing workers considering if they want representation by a union. Nearly 3,000 production workers are eligible to vote in the election to determine if they'll be represented by the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. (Brad Nettles/The Post and Courier via AP, File)
North Charleston, S.C. — President Donald J. Trump will speak Friday at the Boeing plant in North Charleston, S.C., the White House announced.

Trump's visit would coincide with the debut of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, an aircraft built to carry 330 passengers with a range of almost 6,500 nautical miles.

Trump, who campaigned on a promise to boost manufacturing jobs in the United States, was specifically critical of Boeing in a campaign visit to South Carolina and, after his election, {{aa href="story-16514616"}}for the cost of the new edition of Air Force One{{/a}}.

