Pres. Trump to visit SC Boeing plant
Posted 21 minutes ago
Updated 16 minutes ago
North Charleston, S.C. — President Donald J. Trump will speak Friday at the Boeing plant in North Charleston, S.C., the White House announced.
Trump's visit would coincide with the debut of the Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, an aircraft built to carry 330 passengers with a range of almost 6,500 nautical miles.
Trump, who campaigned on a promise to boost manufacturing jobs in the United States, was specifically critical of Boeing in a campaign visit to South Carolina and, after his election, {{aa href="story-16514616"}}for the cost of the new edition of Air Force One{{/a}}.
