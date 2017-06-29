You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A power struggle that has been brewing for months between the state superintendent and State Board of Education was brought before the court Thursday. A three-judge panel will determine who should have the power to supervise the state's 1.5 million public school students and $10 billion-plus budget.

At the heart of the legal battle between North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson and the state board is a law passed in December that would transfer many of the board's powers to Johnson. The board filed suit, claiming the law diminishes the board's constitutional authority and "raises significant legal concerns."

In court Thursday, an attorney representing the state board said the superintendent's role is to be "subservient" to the board's authority.

"Ultimately, the constitutional authority rests with the board," attorney Bob Orr said. "The constitutional duty of the superintendent is to be chief administrative officer and secretary to the board."

An attorney representing the superintendent disagreed and said lawmakers had the right to transfer power to Johnson.

"When it comes to public schools of North Carolina, the number one authority is the General Assembly," attorney Hardy Lewis said.

In court records, Johnson says the state board has "severely limited" his authority and has either ignored or denied his requests to make staffing changes at the state education department since he took office in January.

Among his list of complaints, Johnson said the state board routinely appoints committees to vet potential hires for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction instead of voting on his recommendations for the positions.

The new law would give Johnson some control over the state's education budget, oversight of charter schools and authority to hire senior-level aides. Those powers were previously left to the state school board.

North Carolina is one of about a dozen states in which voters elect a state schools superintendent, but for at least a generation the job has been little more than a cheerleader for public education.

The case hinges on the state constitution declaring the state school board "shall supervise and administer the free public school system and the educational funds provided for its support." The board also "shall make all needed rules and regulations in relation thereto, subject to laws enacted by the General Assembly."

The superintendent is described in the constitution only as "the secretary and chief administrative officer of the State Board of Education." That relationship has been in place since the state's post-Civil War constitution of 1868 and repeated in the current 1971 version, essentially favoring gubernatorial appointees on the school board over the choice of North Carolina voters. But its backers say the school board was created to lessen the politics over assigning education tasks and money.

Politicians have tried several times in the past two decades to undercut or sideline the elected superintendent, but voters have never been asked to change their roles in any of the three dozen constitutional changes since 1971. Lawmakers seriously considered a constitutional amendment in 2011 to give the superintendent more authority, but ultimately couldn't agree.

Associated Press reporter Emery P. Dalesio contributed to this report.