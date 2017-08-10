You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18myr

— More than 13,000 customers in Durham were without power Thursday morning following an equipment malfunction at a main Duke Energy substation.

Durham police said the outage took out street lights in the city's downtown around Main, Morgan and Duke streets at about 10:45 a.m.

Technicians working at Duke's main substation on Washington Street were able to begin restoring power at about 11:30 a.m., and all power was back on around noon, officials said.