Local News
Power restored to thousands in Durham after malfunction
Posted 10:57 a.m. today
Updated 12:43 p.m. today
Durham, N.C. — More than 13,000 customers in Durham were without power Thursday morning following an equipment malfunction at a main Duke Energy substation.
Durham police said the outage took out street lights in the city's downtown around Main, Morgan and Duke streets at about 10:45 a.m.
Technicians working at Duke's main substation on Washington Street were able to begin restoring power at about 11:30 a.m., and all power was back on around noon, officials said.
